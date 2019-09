As for the rest of the ceremony, a post about the wedding on Goop says "the gods complied on GP's wedding day" as 70 guests raised a glass of champagne to the newlyweds. They hosted their rehearsal dinner at Jerry Seinfeld’s house the night before, which drew about 75 guests, according to E! . The bash was attended by Paltrow’s longtime bestie Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, as well as Robert Downey Jr. , Steven Spielberg and Paltrow's kids with Martin, Apple and Moses Martin. There was "perfect weather, a superlative dinner, a dance party for the ages, and a dress that defies adjectives," according to Goop's post. "Hours later, when the last guest went home and the last champagne flute was cleared away, the day ended as it began—with beauty, love, and two very happy people."