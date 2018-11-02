Who put that sparkly engagement-like ring on Katie Holmes' finger? The mystery is officially solved.
According to a representative for Holmes to CBS News, that ring was nothing more than a prop for her upcoming film The Secret.
So... can she take this particularly pretty prop home?
This post was originally published at 12 p.m. on November 1, 2018.
Katie Holmes' accessories have got tabloids picking out flower arrangements. The actress has been notoriously secretive about her (still unconfirmed) relationship with Jamie Foxx, and, now that she's started wearing a diamond ring on her pinky finger (not her ring finger), it's got people wondering if there's more she's not telling us.
Advertisement
While filming in New Orleans on Wednesday, Holmes took a break outside to check her phone and was captured sporting some bling on her left hand. Since this isn't just any ring, but a diamond one, it immediately prompted questions from fans. However, a rep for the actress told People that we shouldn't go jumping to conclusions.
"Katie’s not engaged to anyone besides her fictional movie fiancé, played by Jerry O’Connell," they said. A rep did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment.
Even if the ring did have something to do with Foxx, we wouldn't hear about it from either of them. Back in February, Foxx left in the middle of an interview with ESPN host Michael Smith when he brought up the actress.
"Did you and Katie Holmes play basketball for Valentine’s Day?” Smith asked, and just watch what happened:
don’t ask jamie about katie, fam pic.twitter.com/E8hfdiBtGj— keith fujimoto (@oakleyandallen) February 16, 2018
Judging by this video, I don't think Foxx would have any words about the potential engagement ring for us either.
Advertisement