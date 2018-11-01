Kim Kardashian Gave Us The Real Story Behind Those VS Angel Costumes

We thought going to the Halloween party dressed as the Kardashians with our friends would win us best costume — until we saw the Kardashian sisters' actual group costume. The quintet took Halloween-ing to a whole new level when they showed up to a Los Angeles party dressed (or barely dressed in this case) as Victoria’s Secret Angels.
We spoke to Kim Kardashian-West ahead of the new KKW Body fragrance launch, and she says she was the brain behind the insanely sexy outfits. “I wrote to my sisters a few months ago and was like, 'Girls, let’s do a theme,'" she tells Refinery29. "I sent over a couple ideas, and I said we have to be Victoria’s Secret Angels. They all loved it."
But you didn’t just expect Kris Jenner’s lil' angels to wear just any ol' angel costume did you? According to Kardashian West, all the looks were straight off the Victoria's Secret runways from years past — including the wings. “We called Victoria’s Secret, and those are the original wings and outfits of the girls on the runway from the previous year. They have been so great to us and sent us the real runway looks," she says. "It was such a special night, and it was so fun to do it all together." So in case you're already thinking of ways to upgrade your group costume next Halloween, look to the Kardashian-Jenner family for the early inspiration.
Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!! OMG a dream come true! Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night! & Kendall got good practice lol pic.twitter.com/fkDf46eqaD— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 31, 2018
