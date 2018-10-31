In an age of fast fashion and devastating over-consumption, Mulberry’s dedication to quality handmade luxury products, which are expected to last, is refreshing. "Sustainability is an essential question in all industries worldwide, and we are all responsible for ensuring that manufacturing processes evolve the right way," Coca says. "As a designer, I try and make the small changes I can for the environment such as keeping over 50% of our products to be made in England by local craftspeople rather than have them made overseas, which would have a heavier ecological impact." (In 2006, the brand launched an apprenticeship scheme with a local Somerset college, training a new generation of skilled craftspeople.)