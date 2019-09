The charity outlined the dangers of people, particularly women, believing unproven health claims. "Our complaints highlighted some very specific potential dangers, such as the risk of vitamin A to unborn babies and the risk of not using sunscreen. Other critics have highlighted specific dangers associated with the use of vaginal 'eggs'," Thomason added, referring to the $145,000 the company was forced to pay out in a US lawsuit over unscientific claims about its vaginal eggs.