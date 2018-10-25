Deaf or hard of hearing baristas at this store will wear ASL aprons embroidered by a Deaf supplier, and hearing partners who know how to sign will wear an “I Sign” pin. Starbucks hired 20-25 deaf, hard of hearing and hearing partners from across the country to work at this new store with a requirement of proficiency in ASL. The hope is that this team will help attract and develop talent while also raising awareness and empathy for deaf workers in the workplace.