In Her First Comment On Split, Ariana Grande Breaks Up With Social Media

Following her first post-breakup appearance, Ariana Grande gave a general wave in the direction of her breakup with SNL wunderkind Pete Davidson. In a now-deleted Instagram story, Grande noted that she’d be taking some time away from social media — as part of an effort to stay away from “news” she didn’t want to see. (Whether this is news about her and Davidson is not clear.)
“It's very sad and we're all tryin very hard to keep goin,” she wrote. Later, she said in another story that she has almost let her anxiety prevent her from performing. Grande emerged to perform at the 15th-anniversary concert of Wicked on Broadway, where she sang “The Wizard & I.”
|UPDATE| @ArianaGrande performing at the #Wicked 15th anniversary concert! pic.twitter.com/hWglgd0u6l— Ariana Grande Nation (@ShesMyMoonlight) October 17, 2018
“I can't believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!!!” she wrote over a photo of herself. “Not today Satan. Not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green dick.” She left the event with a green Elphaba Barbie in tow.
Grande and Davidson, who were previously engaged, reportedly broke up this weekend, seemingly out of nowhere — although there may have been signs of their impending split. Davidson, 25, proposed to Grande, 25, after weeks of dating, essentially calling her bluff after she said she’d marry him. They proceeded to become the internet’s favourite couple, so much so that SNL did not one, but two sketches about the relationship on the season’s September 29 premiere. In early September, though, the world saw the tragic loss of Mac Miller, Grande’s ex-boyfriend. The death has had massive reverberations in the music industry; its effect on Grande has to be nothing less than monumental.
Neither Grande nor Davidson have commented on the split, but, as Buzzfeed points out, Davidson did cancel a comedy show this week at Temple University. Saturday Night Live is currently on hiatus.
