Across the board, the spring runways saw huge improvements for castings involving non-white, plus-size, and transgender/non-binary models. In fact, half of the top 10 models of the season were women of colour (including Sora Cho, Adut Akech , and Yoon Young Bae ). Racial diversity was at an all-time high in New York City, with 44.8% models of colour; London came in second with 36.2%, closely followed by Paris with 32.4%. Milan came in last with just 29.9%. The number of plus-size doubled from last season, age diversity increased, and a record number (91) of openly transgender or non-binary models walked.