Kylie Jenner Debunks The Origin Of Stormi's Made-Up Name

Damn, indeed. So, how'd Scott take the news? According to Jenner, he took it pretty well — that is, aside from the fact that he insists it was him who came up with the name from the start. Previously, Jenner told The Evening Standard that, although she wasn't certain of the name's origin, she was sure she'd thought of it. Well, the joke seems to be on both of them, because now Jenner says that maybe it was Stormi who masterminded the whole thing.