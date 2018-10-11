Kylie Jenner Debunks The Origin Of Stormi's Made-Up Name

While Romeo and Juliet asked "what's in a name," the more pressing question for Kylie Jenner seems to have been "what should be left out." The makeup mogul has been wishy-washy with fans regarding the origin of her eight-month-old daughter Stormi Webster's name in the past, saying that she couldn't recall how she and her beau, Travis Scott, settled on the name. But in a recent makeup tutorial with James Charles, Jenner, who recently launched her spooky Halloween collection, finally came clean with the truth — and in perfect Kardashian-Jenner fashion, the reveal came with a surprising twist.
"I was just looking at nature names, like weather- and earth-inspired," she told Charles. "Storm was on there — just Storm. And then I was like, I kinda was '-ie' like me, so then I did Stormie with '-ie.' It was always Stormie with an '-ie.'"
Jenner said she was fairly hard-pressed on the spelling, too, and even went out and purchased "custom things" for her daughter boasting the name "Stormie." That changed, however, when it came down to filing all of the official paperwork.
"When they called me from the birth certificate office, and I was finalizing the name, they were like, 'How do you wanna spell it?'" she recalled. "And I was like, 'S-T-O-R-M-I,' and they were like, 'You sure?' and I'm like, 'Yeah, just an I.' Literally right then and there I just changed it to an 'i.' Then, I hung up the phone and I was like, 'Damn, guess that's her name.'"
Damn, indeed. So, how'd Scott take the news? According to Jenner, he took it pretty well — that is, aside from the fact that he insists it was him who came up with the name from the start. Previously, Jenner told The Evening Standard that, although she wasn't certain of the name's origin, she was sure she'd thought of it. Well, the joke seems to be on both of them, because now Jenner says that maybe it was Stormi who masterminded the whole thing.
"I had one other name in mind, but Stormi always felt like her name from when she was in the womb. It's almost like she chose her name," Jenner told Charles.
Told you there was going to be a twist.
Watch Charles' full chat and makeup tutorial with Jenner below:
