Kylie Jenner Debunks The Origin Of Stormi's Made-Up Name

"When they called me from the birth certificate office, and I was finalizing the name, they were like, 'How do you wanna spell it?'" she recalled. "And I was like, 'S-T-O-R-M-I,' and they were like, 'You sure?' and I'm like, 'Yeah, just an I.' Literally right then and there I just changed it to an 'i.' Then, I hung up the phone and I was like, 'Damn, guess that's her name.'"