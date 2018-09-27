It’s never too early to get into the holiday spirit! And it's always a good time for a schmaltzy romance. Thankfully, Lifetime is delivering on both those fronts.
The network that gave us the iconic Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance just announced its It’s A Wonderful Lifetime lineup, featuring 23 holiday movies, fourteen of which are Lifetime originals. The lineup ranges from the truly heartwarming to wonderfully campy.
With so many titles, Lifetime may strike gold this year with a movie like A Christmas Prince, the so-bad-it’s-good Netflix movie about a journalist who falls for a prince that reached cult hit status last year. Lucky for us, we're getting a second helping with a sequel this holiday season.
“We are tapping into the nostalgic feelings of familiarity and comfort that everyone wants for the holidays,” Tanya Lopez of Lifetime told People magazine. Whether or not this year produces any cult hits, the feel-good lineup is sure to be a good time.
The first movie of the holiday lineup comes out on November 21. In the meantime, seriously, pull out some popcorn and rewatch A Christmas Prince.
The full lineup is included below.
It’s A Wonderful Lifetime Preview Special
Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. ET
My Christmas Inn
Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET
A Christmas Arrangement
Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET
The Christmas Contract
Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET
‘Tis the Season: A One Tree Hill Cast Reunion
Nov. 22 at 10 p.m. ET
Poinsettias for Christmas
Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. ET
Every Other Holiday
Nov. 23 at 10 p.m. ET
Every Day Is Christmas
Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET
Christmas Harmony
Nov. 24 at 10 p.m. ET
Jingle Belle
Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET
Christmas Perfection
Nov. 25 at 10 p.m. ET
A Very Nutty Christmas
Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET
A Twist of Christmas
Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET
Love for Christmas
Dec. 1 at 10 p.m. ET
The Christmas Pact
Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET
A Star for Christmas
Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. ET
Christmas Lost and Found
Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET
Santa’s Boots
Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET
A Christmas in Tennessee
Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET
Christmas Around the Corner
Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET
Christmas Pen Pals
Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET
Hometown Christmas
Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET
A Christmas Kiss
Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET
A Golden Christmas
Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. ET
3 Holiday Tails
Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. ET
