The Coolest — & Creepiest — Ways To Wear The Pennywise Costume

With the big night only a month away, we're eager to lock down a killer costume ASAP, and let's face it: Pennywise is (still) this year's Harley Quinn. There's something so creepy about the red-stained grin and fiery hair that makes it the perfect costume. But how can you stand out amongst a sea of clowns? Luckily, a handful of horror film fans have shown off their It looks on Instagram — and the results are almost as terrifying as the actual movie . Even better, each one is unique from the next.