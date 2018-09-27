The Coolest — & Creepiest — Ways To Wear The Pennywise Costume

There are few things in this world that scared us more than seeing Bill Skarsgård transform into Pennywise in 2017's It. But, while some people went to see the new iteration of the classic Stephen King novel just to judge it against the 1990 film, we went for a completely different reason: the Halloween beauty inspiration.
With the big night only a month away, we're eager to lock down a killer costume ASAP, and let's face it: Pennywise is (still) this year's Harley Quinn. There's something so creepy about the red-stained grin and fiery hair that makes it the perfect costume. But how can you stand out amongst a sea of clowns? Luckily, a handful of horror film fans have shown off their It looks on Instagram — and the results are almost as terrifying as the actual movie. Even better, each one is unique from the next.
Click ahead to check out the coolest Pennywise beauty looks. Just don't expect your friends to want to spend a whole lot of time with you should you dare to try one.