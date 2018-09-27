Everything You Need To Create This Year’s Must-Have Halloween Costume: Wonder Woman

Enter the modern comic-book movie and — swoon! — Gal Gadot. Batman v Superman was a rather dreary flick, but the screen magically came to life with every (too brief) glimpse of her Diana Prince. Whether in elegant civilian attire or in battle gear, she actually looks like she can take on the baddies and rescue those squabbling superheroes. She's got armor that speaks of her ancient origins, weapons that actually look deadly, and a hooded cloak for extra mystery. As we all look forward to the release of Wonder Woman in 2017, we can also enjoy this as a new era in Wonder Woman Halloween costumes (and Comic-Con cosplay, of course). Here are all the elements you'll need to transform yourself into the fierce Amazonian, with options for buying, minor DIY-ing, and highly skilled crafting, from head to toe.