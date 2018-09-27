Let's play a game. Close your eyes and imagine yourself in a superhero outfit.
Are you wearing a red, white, and blue bodysuit with a gold headband-cum-tiara?
No worries if you said yes — Wonder Woman is absolutely a worthy Halloween costume. But she's far from the only superheroine who should make your list of All Hallow's Eve contenders. We've dug a little deeper than the usual suspects (though your go-to gals are certainly on the list, too). From Supergirl and She-Hulk to Black Widow and Wasp, there are plenty of badass chicks to for you to channel this year.
You're a wonder woman every day, after all. Take advantage of the one night out of the year you get to masquerade as someone else.