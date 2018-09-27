In The Face Of Lung Cancer, Why We Chose To Get Married

No request is too big and no intricate detail is too small when it comes to the "Big Day." But why do we get married the way we do? World Wide Wed explores the customs and traditions that define weddings around the globe — and shows how today's multi-cultural couples are making their ceremonies uniquely their own.
In this week's episode of World Wide Wed, we're visiting Berlin, Germany, where Dominique and Ariel, a couple who met on Tinder, threw a unique wedding under tough circumstances. Dominique is in the midst of battling stage four lung cancer, which is what ultimately spurred her and Ariel to plan their big dream wedding in just two months.
Despite the difficult diagnosis and uncertainty about what the future holds for them, Dominique and Ariel's big day was full of joy. The bridesmaids didn't walk down the aisle, they danced. Guests took turns showing off special performances that drew on their different cultures — Afro-Cuban and Israeli, to name a few.
"[Dominique] told me that this wedding is about reminding everyone that we're alive right now and that we have the make every moment count and to be happy to be alive. I think that's what she wanted all her friends to feel," the bride's sister Genuwine said of the day. In order to create a wedding that doubled as a celebration of life, the couple chose a "living your life is golden" theme for the ceremony and reception. Gold decor, clothing, and face paint were meant to remind the wedding party and guests what a special gift life is.
Press play above to see how Dominique and Ariel created a wedding that was all about healing and happiness.
