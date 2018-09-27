Story from Beauty

I Wore Halloween Makeup Like Regular Makeup—& This Is My Unfiltered Opinion

Mi-Anne Chan
Raise your hand if this has ever happened to you: It's mid-October and the pressure to put together a killer Halloween costume is high. You head over to your local beauty store to purchase a basket of makeup, but after a weekend of fake blood, glitter, and face paint, you have to face reality: Halloween is over and now you'll never touch that makeup again.
This happens to me every. single. year. In fact, I have an entire box of expired Halloween makeup sitting in the corner of my childhood bedroom. According to the National Retail Federation, the average woman will spend $77 USD just on costumes this year (the entire Halloween industry is estimated to reach $9.1 billion). I don't know about you, but that's a big chunk of change — and if I can find a way to make my costume work double duty for me, you bet I will.
So, in an attempt to prove that Halloween makeup can be useful whether you're turning yourself into a giraffe or contouring before work, I challenged myself to create a wearable look using common Halloween products (think: vampire blood, glitter, brown face paint, and a clown kit). Heck, if Mario Dedivanovic can do it, I can, too. Curious to see how it all panned out? Click the video above for the full scoop.
Special thanks to Ricky's NYC for providing the products used in this video.
