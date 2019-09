This happens to me every. single. year. In fact, I have an entire box of expired Halloween makeup sitting in the corner of my childhood bedroom. According to the National Retail Federation , the average woman will spend $77 USD just on costumes this year (the entire Halloween industry is estimated to reach $9.1 billion ). I don't know about you, but that's a big chunk of change — and if I can find a way to make my costume work double duty for me, you bet I will.