I Wore These 5 New Cult Beauty Buys For A Whole Day — Here's How They Lasted

Raise your hand if you've ever lusted after a pair of Zara pants that came and went faster than you could scrounge up the cash to hit "Add To Cart." The fast fashion industry, with its constantly rotating collections, is a lot like the beauty industry. You've probably felt the same about an of-the-moment highlighter that took the beauty world by storm only to have it eclipsed by a newer launch a month later.
For a beauty lover, the sheer quantity of new products dropping at any given moment can be exhilarating. It can also be overwhelming, especially when the latest and greatest products often cost upwards of $30. So, after feasting my eyes on dozens of new lipsticks, palettes, and foundations that have launched in recent weeks, I decided to put five of the most buzzworthy to the test. Curious to see how they fared? Check out the video above for the full scoop.
Too Faced Peach Perfect Comfort Matte Foundation, $36 USD, available at Sephora; Glossier Wowder, $22 USD, available at Glossier; Dose Of Colours Desi x Katy Highlighter In Fuego, $28 USD, available at Dose Of Colours; Anastasia Beverly Hills Subculture Palette, $42 USD, available at Ulta Beauty; Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Liquified Lipstick, $24 USD, available at Sephora.
