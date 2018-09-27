I Tested 3 Cult Holiday Eyeshadow Palettes — & Here's What's Worth The $$

It's officially the holiday season, which means that over the next few weeks you'll be bombarded with a lot of new beauty launches. Think: tinsel-wrapped body butters, gingerbread-themed lipsticks, and gift set upon gift set of mini makeup finds. Sephora's holiday offerings alone take up over nine pages on the retailer's website. So unless you're planning on trying everything, you'll have to be judicial about how to spend your hard-earned cash.
That's why I took it upon myself to test drive three of the buzziest new holiday eyeshadow palettes: Too Faced's Boss Lady Beauty Agenda, Anastasia Beverly Hills' Prism Palette, and Fenty Beauty's Galaxy Palette. Curious to hear my unfiltered thoughts? Press play to see me whip together a look with each palette and subscribe to Refinery29's YouTube channel for more videos like this.
Too Faced Boss Lady Beauty Agenda, $58 USD, available at Sephora; Anastasia Beverly Hills Prism Palette, $42 USD, available at Anastasia Beverly Hills; Fenty Beauty Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette, $59 USD, available at Sephora.
