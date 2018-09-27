There's a lot to like about ColourPop: Its products all retail for under $10, they're made in the U.S., they're cruelty-free, and, um, they're cousins of Kylie's Lip Kits. But even with value, local economies, and the well-being of four-legged friends aside, the on-trend finishes and insanely vibrant colours could win over just about anyone. (And yes, all that mystery behind the brand has probably helped generate some buzz, too.)