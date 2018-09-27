Brazilian Artist Karol Conka Opens Up About Discrimination, Self-Esteem & Personal Style

Karol Conka isn’t your average rapper.
With killer confidence, a style all her own, and a sound that blends pop, R&B and traditional Brazilian music, Karol (with a K) is an artist to watch. We recently headed to Curitiba, Brazil, where she brought us into her bright and colourful world. Here, Karol showed us how she has come to fully embrace her true self and take advantage of her differences.
"As a black woman living in the ghetto, I thought, I must have something interesting that other artists don't have," she said.
It's great to see someone owning it, so boldly, like she does. "She's not concerned about what people will think about her, not only as an artist but as a person," said fellow musician / producer Madu.
In Sound Off with Karol, the artist discussed the importance of her travels, her favourite place in the world and how she embraces her "weird style." Also, take note of her signature pink hair.
She is a prime example of how being yourself is the ultimate cool factor.
