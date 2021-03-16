Fashion Is On A Serious Acid Trip As We Approach Summer Of Love 2.0

"Mushrooms have taken the fashion, beauty and interior worlds by storm, and are a motif we're expecting to continue to see uptrend," says Watkins. "Long associated with their psychedelic qualities, mushroom imagery has taken on new meanings of late as their healing and wellness properties are explored and as a result, we’re noting Gen Z, a generation that prioritize their mental wellbeing, beginning to buy into fashion items that are emblazoned with mushrooms." Even if you’re not someone who worships at the altar of wellness and takes their coffee with a sprinkling of shrooms, wearing a psychedelic print or a mushroom motif on a top can act as a sartorial reminder of feelings of ecstasy and bliss. After a year of staring at the same four walls, we’re all looking to fashion for escapism – and an acid trip is as good an escape as any.