One of the clearest things Oxford Landing reframed for me is that mindful drinking isn’t about cutting wine out, it’s about whether it fits into your life. The wine industry has long sold indulgence as the end goal: heavier bottles, higher alcohol percentages, bigger statements. But standing there, learning about why Oxford Landing has moved to lighter glass (because there’s no real reason for wine bottles to be heavy other than theatre), or why they were early adopters of screw caps (not to cheapen wine, but to make it better), it became clear that restraint can be a form of care. We’re obviously not pretending wine is suddenly a green juice. It's still talk about romance and culture, about Shiraz as a warm hug. But it definitely begs one to ask a different question: does this wine belong in someone’s real life, or does it completely take over? That question landed harder than I expected.