Your Horoscope This Week: 20th March to 26th March, 2022

It’s the second last week of March and the beginning of Aries season with the Sun moving into Aries on the 20th and, like all things Aries, making itself known. It may be getting hot in here and somewhat warmer outside but that doesn’t mean that the days ahead are free from the occasional misty morning and spring storm.
We begin the week recovering from a potent full moon in Virgo that made a trine to Pluto and surely unearthed a thing or two. Plus, the results of a square between Venus in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus on the 19th, a tense aspect could have made waves in a relationship or two, resulting in a shipwreck or a broken boundary between people and countries alike.
Jupiter continues his path through Pisces, amplifying whatever transpires next while Neptune does the underwater work of giving these events a transcendent quality. Mercury in Pisces is in the mix as well, making a conjunction to Jupiter, Neptune, and the True Node in Taurus.
The bad news is there's a great deal of miscommunication — perhaps even restriction with Pluto in Capricorn’s influence on the matter — but the good news is music and art have the power to not only sustain the world but to redeem it.
Taurus Sun & Taurus Rising
Would you believe me if I told you that I spent several hours the other day trying my damnedest to figure out where the phrase “The only way out is through” originated? Many Reddit threads, JSTOR searches, errant pdfs, and possible malware links later, I’m here to tell you that some people credit a certain long-winded Robert Frost poem and others credit a stanza in the cantos of Dante’s Inferno (which is never ever directly linked or quoted), but no one knows for sure. What I mean is, sometimes, we go looking for information that doesn’t exist because its mysterious origin is a part of the message: The hero that turns back only loses time. There is no way to avoid suffering, no way to avoid loss, no way to protect yourself from life’s great mysteries because to be alive is to be a student. This week, take notice of the student in you. How has your position in the classroom shifted? In what ways can your learning experience be supported and improved?
Gemini Sun & Gemini Rising
How has Mercury’s transit through Pisces treated you? Has it lived up to its reputation, leaving you at a loss for the right words, delicately mending the frayed ends of miscommunications? Or has it been subtler than that? Have you found yourself knocking on the door of a new language, a new way of defining yourself and your ambitions? Mercury makes a conjunction to Jupiter on the 21st, defying expectations and pushing the limits of what’s possible. A couple of days later, Mercury makes a conjunction to Neptune, and the more that you open the door, the more the world floods in, the more you flood the world. If all of your life you felt pressure to zero in, to be one thing, to choose one thing, this is a sign that you were always meant to multiply (and be fruitful)! Meanwhile, a sextile flows from Mercury to both Pluto and the North Node. The risks you take now, the boundaries you push, strengthen your roots and widen your field.
Cancer Sun & Cancer Rising
It’s Aries season and for Cancers and Cancer Risings especially, it’s the season of work work work work. Of course, Rihanna can make work sound sexy; that’s what an Aries moon and rising is good at. Why shouldn’t it be sexy to be the boss of your own days and put energy into yourself first? No, this is no mundane matter — although even mundane tasks have their magic potential. This is a fertile time for you, Cancer. Mars and Venus make their way through Aquarius working toward a kind of reinvention for you. Meanwhile, Jupiter revels in Pisces, inviting a creative approach to all your endeavours. When the third quarter perfects in Capricorn on the 25th, it’ll arrive like an invitation to recognise the way that pride in your work grants you deeper presence with others, and to accept that the only thing that can make you feel secure is yourself.
Leo Sun & Leo Rising
One would hope that well past Aquarius season, the cosmos would let up a little on you and your relationship life. Of course, one would also have to accept the fact that the continuing and combined transit of both Mars and Venus toward Saturn in Aquarius makes relief in that department difficult. Perhaps, then, it’s not so much about refusing the work as it is about shifting perspective. Lion babes are the heart of the zodiacal body and the head of their own pride of big, beautiful cats. Leos are all about relationships so there’s no need to prove it, no need to prove yourself capable, or have it be proved on you. Instead, let this be a time when showing up is more than enough — when speaking from the heart is enough to transform old hurts and break new ground.
Virgo Sun & Virgo Rising
With the Virgo full moon behind you and her influence reaching toward 1st April, the days ahead are days of collection and recollection for you — of remembering who you are and “what is it you plan to do / with your one wild and precious life.” Yes, Virgo supreme, Mary Oliver wrote those lines, and it’s wise to remember that while it may be easy enough in this capitalist hellscape to take those lines and make of them a career goal post, Mary Oliver spent the end of her wild and precious life walking around Cape Cod writing poems about trees and her dog Ricky. Many things may bring you pleasure, dear Virgo, but there are certain things that make you feel like a creative and living part of this world. Put these things first and you might find that all the worldly concerns that make your pleasure possible will still find a way to fall into place.
Libra Sun & Libra Rising
Would you really be a cardinal sign if you didn’t have work to do — something or someone who needs your attention and attendance? It’s a constant marvel the way your to-do list never gets shorter, no matter how many things are checked off. Who is it that returns night after night to fatten the list and fill your days with mundane concerns? Hopefully there's pleasure in it for that person. Hopefully, the one who makes the list puts themselves on it so that they don’t forget that they are themselves an important task. It’s a sacred thing after all, the task of simply being yourself in a quiet space, of filling the space around you with presence, of noticing the negative space you attract. Aries season ushers in a heavy focus on your relationships and it has its reasons. But don’t let your commitment to other people be the reason you bump yourself down your own list. The list only gets longer, and you’re the only one who can keep you at the top.
Scorpio Sun & Scorpio Rising
You might not feel it now, but Buffy Sainte-Marie was singing about times like these when she sang “God is alive; Magic is afoot.” Well, you don’t have to believe in God or even the divine to believe that magic is real, not if you’re reading these horoscopes anyway. Anyone with their ear to the ground and their heart open wide can acknowledge that these are dark times. But, what if these are also the brightest times? The most fertile? The most hopeful? While Mars is your traditional ruler, your intimacy with Pluto has taught you well enough that darkness is nothing new. Each year we are alive, the veil between the image of the world we created and the reality of it slips a little further down. What’s unveiled is difficult to bear but what’s unveiled begs for witness and repair. The moon in Capricorn on the 25th invites you to pick up your own magic, the kind you thought had fallen from you, the kind that’s been growing stronger all this time.
Sagittarius Sun & Sagittarius Rising
There’s something promising about the beginning of Aries season for Sagittarians and Sag Risings alike. Something fiery, excitable, and self-sustaining, like all one needs to do is strike a match. Perhaps it’s the anticipation of knowing that while Jupiter is still in Pisces, his days in Aries are just around the corner. Or, perhaps it is simply the heat of the equinox, promising you equal time to work and to play, to rest and to get creative. Of course, too much energy can feel like an overwhelm and quickly lead to burn out, so take your time, Sagittarius, and be intentional. Let the third-quarter moon in Capricorn on the 25th remind you that you have worked hard to get where you are and there’s no better way to celebrate the security you’ve earned than to take a delicious risk or two.
Capricorn Sun & Capricorn Rising
Once, I shared a meme to my Insta that cast Capricorns as people who deeply appreciate anyone who lets them be both baby and daddy at the same time. Never have so many Capricorns messaged me back claiming to feel affirmed. It would only make sense that Capricorns want and need to be babied since so many appear to age backwards, loosening their adherence to structure as they age. Perhaps Capricorns have an irreverent desire to be in control of their own playfulness, to be like a child when there’s no one to restrict their exploration and they have become their own charge. With the Sun shifting under the stars of Aries and a third-quarter moon in Capricorn this week, do your best to give the baby in you time to make demands and give loved ones the opportunity to meet those demands with patience and with love. You might be surprised to find that letting yourself be small is a big part of knowing you are powerful.
Aquarius Sun & Aquarius Rising
It might be true that what doesn’t kill us makes us stronger, but it’s also true that strength is not enough to survive. There’s got to be a desire in it. There’s got to be some kind of faith that the vessel from which beauty pours never runs dry, no matter who carries it, no matter how parched the Earth seems. The Virgo full moon last week brought you to the end of your inventory, it confirmed your suspicions, and it laid out your debts. Not the debts that banks and ledgers hold against us (although perhaps those too), but the debt you have borrowed against your own time, your energy, your potential. On the other side of such a reckoning is a renewed sense of perception and clarity. It is time to protect the vessel you carry within you so that every day you can do the heroic work of pouring from it back into the world.
Pisces Sun & Pisces Rising
The birthday celebrations might be behind you, gentle one, but the stars are far from done with you. Jupiter presses his influence upon you, testing your boundaries, teaching you how to identify your limits and how to push past your own limitations. Beside him and beneath him, Neptune does his subliminal work, connecting you with your subconscious drives and giving them space to make themselves known. Mercury mediates, working hard to interpret what comes up. It’s important to allow meaning to arrive in whatever form feels right, even if it’s not a form legible to others. What matters is that you are legible to yourself, what matters is your commitment to feeling your own feelings first so that you might discern them from those of others. Defiant in your empathy, try to remember that the work these planets are doing on you is unavoidable. Avoidance itself becomes just one more approach with its own consequences.
Aries Sun & Aries Rising
It’s the last week of March and the beginning of Aries season. The sun shifts under your stars on the 20th and she is not without company. While much of the cosmos remains in the realm of Pisces and Aquarius, doing their dreamy work, several powerful asteroids cluster in your corner. Hot and heavy Eros continues his path under your influence with discerning Pallas by his side. While these asteroids might be considered minor in astrology, they have a major influence on your personal cosmic weather. Eros, asteroid of desire, forms a sextile to Mars — your ruling planet of willpower. Eros does Mars’s bidding, helping you attract exactly what you’re looking for. Meanwhile, Pallas in your first house helps you strategise and notice patterns. Be careful who and what you summon, sweet one. Make sure that you want what you’re asking to get.
