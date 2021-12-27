The solstice is behind us and Venus Rx stretches out into the distance ahead, looming over our days in Capricorn, where both the Sun and Mercury have endeavoured to reside. Our week begins with a sextile from matter-of-fact Mercury in Capricorn to uncertain Neptune in Pisces on the 26th, helping us hold space for the unknown when the facts of the world feel difficult to comprehend. The last quarter moon in Libra follows just hours later, a moon that bodes well for tying up loose ends and balancing our books — both material and otherwise — as best we can before we enter the new year. Of course, there’s bound to be some communication breakdown and some difficult discussion, especially in matters of both love and money, when Mercury makes a conjunction with Venus Rx on the 29th. The Sun’s square to the asteroid Chiron both dials up the tension and diffuses it, reminding us that while most things are about sex and money, sex and money are often loaded with a lot of baggage that have little to do with the present moment. Mars in Sagittarius makes a harmonious aspect to Saturn in Aquarius soon after, offering us the chance to approach these issues from a place of curiosity rather than expectation, admitting our own limits before we surpass them. On the 30th, Mercury makes a conjunction to Pluto in Capricorn and perhaps the heavy conversations arrive just in time; they are necessary, because there can be no intimacy without trust. The Sun forms a trine to Uranus on the first day of the new year, a restructuring of worlds. In the meantime, Jupiter settles in under the stars of Pisces, a planet of extremes at home in the sign of surrender and boundlessness, ushering the way for a truly Dickensian January: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”
The other week, before I had even had breakfast, I was called ‘fat’ by three different people. Once by an internet troll (easily disregarded) and twice