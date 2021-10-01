Can Tics Really Spread Through TikTok? We Asked A Neurologist

Suzanne explains to R29: "Once you become aware of more and more features of the condition, you can begin to take on those features and begin to embody the story of the disorder in a way that wouldn't necessarily have happened." This can become harder to untangle when there is an element of community that you are drawn to, she says. "If illness becomes part of your identity and being part of a group depends upon you having an illness, then it really can have a very detrimental effect. It's really, really difficult to know if you should join a support group or not because for some people, it has a positive effect but for lots, it has a negative effect."