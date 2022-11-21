Breaking up is always difficult, but it's often the little things you never thought about that really sting. What happens, for example, when you and your ex share a Netflix account?
Well, Netflix just made it easier to give yourself a clean break by adding a new feature that allows you to remove any device from your account. It's a real game-changer – just hit the "sign out" button and they're gone; you won't even need to change the password.
"With the busy holiday season just around the corner, many of our members will be on the move and watching Netflix wherever they are travelling to see family and friends," said Charles Wartemberg, Netflix's product innovation product manager. "Logging in to your account while at a hotel or even your friend’s house is easy and intuitive, but occasionally people forget to log out."
He added: "So today, we’re launching Managing Access and Devices, a new feature in Account Settings that allows you to easily view recent devices that have streamed from your account and to log out of specific devices with just one click."
You can check out the new Managing Access and Devices window below.
Given that Netflix is reportedly planning a crack-down on password sharing, this feature probably hasn't been introduced just for our benefit. Still, there's no doubt it could prove useful in numerous potentially awkward situations.
No more opening Netflix to find out your ex has already binged the entire new season of The Crown. No more having to text a friend to ask if they'd mind signing out after they borrowed your password "as a one-off" back in June.
And no more worrying that someone might spot you watching Lindsay Lohan's new Christmas movie for the third time when it's not even December yet. No judgment here, though – we're here for the Lohanaissance.