Meet The Adults Who Still Sleep With Security Blankets

That phase when Rimm felt that, in order to be a "real" grownup, she needed to sever the attachment with her childhood stuff animal is a common one. Walsh says her college friends made fun of her bond with Alice Doll. "Every time someone would tease me about her I'd make a joke like 'she's sensitive!' to sort of deflect," she says. "It was weirdly hurtful at first, because I still ascribed real feelings to her." Lieberman also felt self-conscious of her blanket during specific periods of her life. "I was really embarrassed to take it to college with me, especially because my roommate was a stranger, so I wasn't sure how they would react," she says. "I was also nervous and embarrassed when my relationship with my now wife was getting more serious. I didn't want it to be something that she thought less of me for, or that it was silly." While most of Sasso's friends find her attachment to her Silky endearing, she's still actually glad her security blanket is so unassuming. "Although I've never met another person who sleeps with a strip of silk, I'm thankful it's not something more traditional, like a stuffed animal," she says. "I feel a bit more comfortable in my adulthood knowing my Silky can live in peace beneath my pillow and everyone else is none the wiser."