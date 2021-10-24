Your Horoscope This Week: October 24, 2021

Yes, Scorpio season is upon us, and it only seems right that we should slither into it on the heels of Mars in Libra applying a square to Pluto in Capricorn on the 22nd. Mars is Scorpio’s traditional ruler, while Pluto has been attributed to Scorpio in more modern texts. There’s a tension here between these two, and that’s why our visions of the future world can feel as if they come to us as if from another time. Luckily, Mercury is in Libra, which gives us plenty of time to think things over and “be flexible,” a useful approach given Mercury’s inconjunct aspect to Uranus in Taurus on the 24th followed by Mercury’s inconjunct aspect to Neptune on the 30th. Inconjunct aspects are uncomfortable, but in many ways, they can teach us to notice our own feelings and learn to move through them with respect for however many show up.