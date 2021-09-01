The Government Just Voted Against Bill Amendments To Protect Workplace Sexual Harassment Victims

🚨BREAKING🚨— Senator Jess Walsh (@JessWalshVic) September 1, 2021
The Morrison Government has just voted AGAINST ensuring employers must take action to prevent sexual harassment.
This Government’s women problem runs deep.#auspol #wewontwait pic.twitter.com/1csDpoZKJB
Government now voting to oppose amendment in @ausenate which would implement rec 25 from Respect@work report, & protect complainants from crippling legal costs.— Senator Jenny McAllister (@jennymcallister) September 1, 2021
Government in @AuSenate has voted against amendment to fully implement rec 16 of Respect@Work - to make substantive equality between men and women an object of the Sex Discrimination Act. #auspol— Senator Jenny McAllister (@jennymcallister) September 1, 2021
Government has also voted to oppose my amendment to ensure the Fair Work Act prohibits sexual harassment (rec 28 in Respect@Work). #auspol— Senator Jenny McAllister (@jennymcallister) September 1, 2021
Does the Morrison govt not understand why #wewontwait is trending. Let me explain it’s because women are watching them refuse to amend the law to implement all the Respect@Work recommendations. pic.twitter.com/RGFzEXBlts— Michele O'Neil (@MicheleONeilAU) September 1, 2021