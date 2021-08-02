Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Has Her Back

After withdrawing from two Olympic competitions, U.S. gymnast Simone Biles is being met with a swarm of support— most recently, from her boyfriend, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens. On Thursday, Owens took to Instagram to share photos of both Biles and the couple, along with a heartfelt caption letting the most decorated gymnast in history know how much she inspires him, and that he will always support her.
"Imma ride with you through whatever baby. Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB. You always gone be my champ baby and don't you ever forget that," the caption read. "I love you so much and I can't wait till you come home and I get to see that beautiful smile again." Owens ended his public display of support by writing: "You know I'm always here for you baby."
Owens' show of support follows Tuesday's gymnastic team finals, where Biles struggled to land a 1 1/2 twist vault and walked off the competition floor with her trainer, ultimately withdrawing from the all-around team finals. Later, it was revealed that Biles withdrew for mental health reasons, and later withdrew from the final individual all-around competition as well.
"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health," another statement from USA Gymnastics read. "Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week's individual event finals."
Although Biles has received a great deal of support for prioritizing her mental health, she's also faced backlash, and expressed gratitude for those closest to her that are helping her navigate this tough time. This includes Owens, who has continuously been a rock for her throughout her gymnastics journey. Last month, he shared a picture of the couple smiling, Biles holding a pink rose, along with a touching caption.
"What an amazing experience. First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn't disappoint," Owens wrote. "It's so cool that I get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that!! I'm so proud of you my lil champ. Trials up next and you already know I'm there!! Love you baby." When Biles qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Owens posted, "Next stop, Tokyo."
Owens and Biles met in March 2020 over social media, and have been very public about their relationship. While in Tokyo, Biles celebrated his birthday, posting multiple pictures of Owens and the smiling couple, writing, "Here in Japan it is already my favorite person's birthday. HAPPY 26th BIRTHDAY BABE." She went on to thank him for "keeping me sane during the craziest times," being "an ear to vent too," and "someone to share fun times with and make the best of memories." Clearly, Owens is living up to the hype.