The following is an excerpt from the book The Beginner's Guide To Crystals: The Everyday Magic of Crystal Healing by Lisa Butterworth published with permission of Ten Speed Press.
The allure of crystals is a tale as old as time. These beautiful works of art were forged by the elements — they’re pieces of Earth that hold the knowledge and stories of millions of millennia. Crystals can be teachers, gentle guides, and sparkling sages that tune us in to our deepest truths and the energy of the world and people around us. Nurturing a relationship with the mineral kingdom can infuse your life with a sense of magic, one that expands and deepens as you further your journey with these captivating stones.
Harnessing the power of crystals is nothing new. Gems and minerals have been used as talismans and tools of emotional, spiritual, and physical healing since ancient times, by nearly every civilisation on record: from the Greeks and Romans, who used them as medicine and protective charms, to the Mayans and Native Americans, who regarded them as a sacred connection to the divine. Crystals, and their high vibrations, are just as applicable to these modern times, if not more so. They give us a reason to be still, and ground ourselves in the earth’s energies amidst the hustle and bustle of our everyday urban existence.
Crystals are a wonderful addition to a holistic way of life, and can be a healing and supportive self-care practice. Taking the time to work with these minerals is the first step toward meaningful shifts in patterns of thought and behaviour. Keeping your mind open to their lessons and influence will only further your relationship with these incredible beauties.
Ahead, we've selected three crystals that are perfect for you — wherever you are on your journey.