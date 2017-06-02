Story aus Filme

Chloë Grace Moretz entschuldigt sich für Bodyshaming-Skandal um Red Shoes

Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Photo: Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock.
Chloë Grace Moretz hat auf den Bodyshaming-Skandal reagiert, der die Filmposter zu ihrem neuesten Projekt umgibt. Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs, ein modernes Spinoff des klassischen Animationsfilms zu Schneewittchen, sorgte in den vergangenen Tagen mit herablassendem Marketing zu veralteten Körper- und Schönheitsidealen für Aufregen. Auf dem offiziellen Poster zum Film ist eine große, schlanke und eine kleine, rundere Version von Schneewittchen abgebildet, daneben der Spruch „Was wäre, wenn Schneewittchen nicht schön und die Zwerge gar nicht so kurz geraten wären?“
Model und Aktivistin Tess Holliday teilte ein Bild des Posters via Twitter und stellte die Frage, die wohl so einigen von uns in den Kopf geschnellt wäre: „Wie wurde sowas von einem ganzen Marketingteam abgesegnet? Warum ist es überhaupt in Ordnung, kleinen Kindern zu suggerieren, dass dick = hässlich ist?“ Den Tweet schloss sie ab, indem sie Chloë Grace Moretz' Twitter-Handle verlinkte.
Werbung
Nach einem Tag kam dann die ersehnte Reaktion der Schauspielerin, die Schneewittchen ihre Stimme schenkt. „Ich habe mir das Marketing zum Film angeschaut. Ich finde es genauso abstoßend und bin genauso empört darüber wie jeder andere auch. Das war weder mit mir noch mit irgendjemandem in meinem Team abgesprochen“, so Moretz im ersten Tweet.
Ihr sollt wissen, dass ich den Produzenten gegenüber meine Meinung sehr deutlich gemacht habe. Und dass ich meine Stimme einem wunderschönen Skript geliehen habe, das ihr in seiner Vollständigkeit auch mögen werdet.“
Und es folgte noch ein dritter Tweet: „Das, worum es im Film wirklich geht, ist eine starke Geschichte, die junge Frauen wie mich selbst in ihren Rollen bestärkt. Dieser Angriff tut mir leid, ich hatte keine Macht darüber.“
Wer einen Blick in den Trailer wirft, dem werden die Zweifel allerdings nicht direkt vergehen. Ganz im Gegenteil – wie es auch einige Twitter-Nutzer*innen bereits mitbekommen haben.
„Schaut euch den Trailer an“, schreibt Nutzerin @Goofy_ginger. „Erst sexualisiert, dann bodyshamed. Was für ein verdammt großartiger Kinderfilm!“
„So viel Mist in einem einzigen Trailer, ich weiß gar nicht, wo ich anfangen soll“, schreibt Twitter-Nutzerin @ritualhound.
Die Message des Endprodukts bleibt abzuwarten. Wir sind gespannt.
Werbung

More from Movies

R29 Originals