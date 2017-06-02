How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? ??@ChloeGMoretz pic.twitter.com/PVhgwluGTM— Tess Holliday ? (@Tess_Holliday) May 30, 2017
I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn't approved by me or my team— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017
Pls know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety https://t.co/IOIXYZTc3g— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017
The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me. I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control https://t.co/HZP2ydPCAX— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017
https://t.co/t3mFnIKGlq— Cheyenne (@Goofy_Ginger) May 31, 2017
Watch the trailer. They sexualize her and then fucking body shame her. What a great fucking children's movie! ???
https://t.co/KS2lWcCgdR so much bullshit in this trailer i dont even know where to begin— god complex (@ritualhound) May 31, 2017