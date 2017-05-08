Story aus Geburt

Das Foto dieser Frau enthüllt die Wahrheit über Körper nach einer Geburt

Kimberly Truong
Obwohl die meisten von uns wissen, dass unsere Körper während und nach einer Schwangerschaft viele Veränderungen durchleben werden, ist es doch sehr schwer, sich darauf vorzubereiten, was passieren wird – vor allem, wenn die eigentliche Geburt schwerer ist als gedacht.
Nach einer besonders schweren Geburt teilt die frisch gebackene Mutter Ruth Lee ein Foto ihres Bauches der sie – wie sie selbst sagt – „erschreckt” hat. In einem starken Instagram-Post schreibt Lee, dass sie einen unzensierten Blick auf das Muttersein teilt, der keinen Filter bedarf und für diejenigen gedacht ist, die mit ihrem Körperbild nach einer Geburt Probleme haben.
„Ich habe das Bild ein paar Tage nach der Geburt gemacht, als meine postnatale Depression zum ersten Mal bei mir anklopfte. Ich habe das Foto gemacht und war wirklich entsetzt,” schreibt sie in der Bildunterschrift. „Ich konnte nicht glauben, dass das wirklich ich war. Jetzt teile ich das Bild, weil ich in meinem Herzen weiß, dass es da draußen Menschen gibt, die ebenfalls mit Unzulänglichkeit zu kämpfen haben.”
I'm posting this tonight with tears in my eyes. I can't help it. The pregnancy and birth of my little girl was the most amazing thing I've ever been a part of. Some people don't want kids, and I respect that. Really, I do. But for me, You see, I always have. When it finally happened though, it was so hard to fully comprehend. Pregnancy and babies, I mean that's common. It's everywhere. But when it's YOUR body and YOUR baby, it's so different. You literally feel like it's a miracle. Because, when it happens to you, it is. What brings me to Instagram tonight, is the post-baby. I followed SO many pregnant models during my pregnancy. And when they photographed themselves pool-side 5 minutes postpartum, I thought, "wow! I hope that happens to me!" I was 25 when I gave birth. I was healthy. I was young. I stayed active during my pregnancy. I took the best prenatals, went to the gym, used every kind of stretch mark prevention you could think of. I took hours of birthing classes, read every book under the sun, and studied natural childbirth my whole pregnancy. I STILL ended up with a traumatic labor, cesarean section, scars, stretch marks, and unfortunately the inability to breastfeed long term. I took this picture a few days after I gave birth, when my PPD really first reared its head into my life. I took this and actually was horrified. I couldn't believe it was me. I'm sharing it because I know in my heart that there are people out there that struggle with inadequacy. That might think they are not beautiful, that they might be ruined, less worthy, or not good enough. Yours might not actually be physical scars, but maybe, a failed relationship, a difficulty in your career, a mental struggle, money issues, or just feeling lost in life. Be kind to yourself. And know that you are not alone. Comparison is the thief of joy. Don't let social media taint your view of what is beautiful, what is REAL. And above all, know that if you are struggling, I am here. I have an open inbox or (if you actually know me) an open door. #stopcensoringmotherhood #nofilter

Lee erklärt, dass sie einigen schwangeren Models auf Instagram folgte, die „sich selbst fünf Minuten nach einer Geburt am Pool fotografiert haben” und annahm, das gleiche würde auch auf sie zutreffen. Obwohl sie bei der Geburt erst 25 Jahre alt war, während der Schwangerschaft in ihrem Fitnessstudio weiterhin aktiv war und jegliche Cremes gegen Schwangerschaftsstreifen benutzt hatte, erlebte sie eine mühsame Geburt und entwickelte eine postnatale Depression.
„Trotzdem hatte ich eine traumatische Geburt erlebt, mit Kaiserschnitt, Narben, Dehnungsstreifen und der zusätzlichen Tatsache, dass ich lange Zeit nicht stillen konnte,” schreibt sie.
Obwohl sie sagt, dass die „Geburt meiner kleinen Tochter das Wundervollste war, das ich je erleben durfte,” war es nicht einfach, sich mit den unliebsamen und schwierigen Teilen der Mutterschaft zu arrangieren. Als sie ihren Social Media Feed durchsah und mit Fotos von „perfekten” Frauen bombardiert wurde, „landete ich auf dem Badezimmerboden, heulend. Ich habe mich minderwertig gefühlt, weil mein Körper nicht mehr so aussah wie der dieser Frauen,” erzählte sie der Huffington Post.
Weiterhin sagte sie, sie hoffe, ihre Ehrlichkeit würde andere dazu inspirieren, liebevoll zu sich selbst und dem eigenen Körper zu sein.
„Unsere Körper sind nach einer Schwangerschaft nicht ruiniert,” sagt sie. „Wir müssen damit aufhören, soziale Medien unsere Auffassung von Schönheit diktieren zu lassen. Muttersein ist wunderschön, Narben sind wunderschön. Dehnungsstreifen. Makel. Lockere Haut.”
Und wie sie in ihrem Instagram-Post schrieb, bedeuten Narben – physisch wie emotional – nicht, dass man ruiniert oder weniger wert sei.
„Seid lieb zueinander,” schreibt sie. „Und seid euch bewusst, dass ihr nicht alleine seid.”
