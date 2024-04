Your Horoscope This Week: April 7 To 13

Sag, the solar eclipse in Aries on Monday occurs in your sector of fate, true love, and creativity. This eclipse helps you see yourself in a warmer and more loving light, and this also helps others do the same. If you can, take a break from the hustle and bustle of life and spend some time playing with your inner child this week, allowing them to take the lead. If they want to go see an improv show, go do that. If they want to jump on their bed, let them do that. If they want to have a naked dance party and rock out to ’80s rock music, have at it. The more you say yes to your wilder impulses, the more free you’ll feel.