I’m 27, Unemployed & Spent $846 On Self-Care This Week

12:30 p.m. — I originally had planned to go into SoHo, try on some dresses for an upcoming wedding, get my passport photo taken, and drop off a disposable camera from the holidays... And while I did most of those things (except the passport photo, I’m dead set on getting it taken at Rimowa and their passport studio has been closed for renovations... sad!), I also ended up stopping at Still Here in Nolita to try on their “Cool Jeans” (that’s literally what they’re called). And unfortunately, it was love at first sight and I had to have them. They’re included in this diary because they feel like sweatpants, and I've been talking nonstop about how I have no outside clothes for when I’m on my period and can’t be bothered by stiff pants. So, here we are, investing in my mental health! I used a 10% off coupon and paid $255 for them. $255