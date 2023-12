Unbothered Turns Six — Our Team Is Black, Beautiful & Standing On Business

If you don’t know Maiya Carmichael , you will. She’s our social strategist and the life of every Zoom call. I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone with as much charisma and star power as Maiya. She hosts our hilarious social series called Unbothered Court, and she’s one of the co-hosts of the Go Off, Sis podcast. Maiya will make you laugh, but she’s also very serious when it comes to getting shit done; I joke that we’re all going to be working for her one day and if that happens, I’d be honored. Christa Eduafo is our other social strategist who hosts our popular on-the-street social series, What’s Tea? . Christa is so funny, genuine, and has a genius approach to social content. I’m constantly in awe of her ideas and her positive outlook. She also took on a new endeavor this year and became a DJ! As DJ Chvmeleon, Christa provides immaculate vibes and she even got the party started for the first hour until DJ 9AM took over for the rest of the night and kept us dancing until we had to change our shoes (just me?). Rounding out the social team is Jessika Hardy , our social video producer, who you may know for her controversial lust for Shrek (yes, that Shrek), or for her ability to make us cry laughing at every beauty product review and food tasting she does for Unbothered. If there’s one thing Jess is going to do, it’s put her hair — and dignity — on the line for some content! She’s also the sweetest, kindest, funniest person who deserves every wonderful thing her career has in store. Rissa Papillion is our extraordinary video producer and the brain behind our beloved series, Dear Black Love . Rissa works so hard I worry about her constantly, but she always tackles every task with a smile and the best energy. She’s one of the smartest people I’ve ever met and we have her to thank for Unbothered’s video presence that has become so established and set apart from anyone else.