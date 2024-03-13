Patchwork Denim Jackets Are Spring’s Top Trend. Here Are 15 To Shop Now

Last year’s spring/summer runways predicted that 2023 would be the year of denim — and that hasn’t changed for 2024. Whether at shows from the biggest fashion houses or via inspo-worthy street style looks sported throughout fashion month, showgoers are doubling down on the material…and we’re not just talking Canadian tuxedos (though those were in abundance). And if one style reigned supreme in the jean category, it might just be maxed-out patchwork denim jacket: a mosaic masterpiece of multiple shades of blue in a single item of outerwear. For proof, just look at the most recent London Fashion Week shows from Ahluwalia, which featured head-to-toe patchwork looks with reworked Levi’s denim, and KGL, which included intriguing patchwork co-ord sets.
From the streets of Copenhagen to Paris, the industry’s most à la mode show attendees have been sporting outer layers in multiple tones of fashion’s favorite fabric in the form of cropped coats, and even quasi-cardigans. Add to that the influence of celebrities like Julia Fox, who is known to dabble in kaleidoscopic denim, and it’s no wonder the patchwork denim jacket has become a top-searched term among cybershoppers scrambling for outerwear that’s bigger, bolder and bluer.
Be it a bomber or a bolero, upcycled or oversized, there are plenty of ways to adopt 2024’s multifaceted take on the good ol' jean jacket, with patchwork options available for every budget.
