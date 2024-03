Patchwork Denim Jackets Are Spring’s Top Trend. Here Are 15 To Shop Now

Last year’s spring/summer runways predicted that 2023 would be the year of denim — and that hasn’t changed for 2024. Whether at shows from the biggest fashion houses or via inspo-worthy street style looks sported throughout fashion month, showgoers are doubling down on the material…and we’re not just talking Canadian tuxedos (though those were in abundance). And if one style reigned supreme in the jean category, it might just be maxed-out patchwork denim jacket: a mosaic masterpiece of multiple shades of blue in a single item of outerwear. For proof, just look at the most recent London Fashion Week shows from Ahluwalia, which featured head-to-toe patchwork looks with reworked Levi’s denim, and KGL, which included intriguing patchwork co-ord sets.