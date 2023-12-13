Throwing A Party Is Good For You — Here’s Why

There are exactly two types of people: those who recoil at the thought of hosting a party, and those who absolutely thrive on it. For folks who fall into the latter category, their level of meticulousness that goes into party planning is unmatched: Every cheese and cured meat is thoughtfully selected, paired with just the right jam, cracker, and wine; every candlestick and vintage vase floral arrangement is placed just so, complete with an expertly curated playlist pumping in the background. And then there’s the mood lighting, which has the power to set the entire vibe of the evening.
In short, hosting is much deeper than simply having a good time with people you like. When you consider the amount of detail that can go into it, it becomes one of the most intimate forms of artistic and self-expression we can partake in, especially if it takes place in our own homes.
“Hosting offers people a canvas to display their creativity and attention to detail while showcasing their tastes, interests, and skills, from the theme of the gathering to the intricacies of a well-prepared meal,” says Niloufar Esmaeilpour, MSc, RCC, SEP at Lotus Therapy & Counselling Centre. “It’s often intertwined with identity and self-concept, allowing individuals to present themselves in a certain light and to fulfill roles they perceive as important, such as being a good friend or an excellent cook.” This, she says, helps to reinforce one’s self-image and provide a sense of purpose and competency — all while being a deeply satisfying process along the way. “The act of creating and organizing can be seen as a form of personal achievement, boosting self-esteem.”
Just ask Cortni Spearman, Refinery29’s director of social, who considers hosting a gratifying outlet for perfecting her “something borrowed with something new” approach to decor — particularly in how she sets the table. “Hosting taught me a lot about my design style, which is this vintage, mixed and matched feel,” she says. “I get really excited about bringing something to life for the least amount of money possible, utilizing pieces I’ve collected over the years with mismatched thrift or dollar-store finds, or maybe something special, like a new set of bowls, I have my eye on.”
Having recently thrown a small holiday gathering with two of her closest friends, Spearman learned the importance of creating an intimate, sentimental atmosphere, something she cultivated through tablescaping. Among the festive tinsel, contrasting glassware and plates, and stunning displays of charcuterie and sweets, she busted out her new INSTAX MINI 12 instant camera to lend a more personalized, interactive touch — a “decorate as you go” activity, if you will. After a mini photo shoot, the prints were placed around centerpieces, plates, and bowls, becoming an integral part of the decor. “It’s a fun idea that allows us to hold onto these memories by making them tangible, and it also gives my friends a keepsake to take home at the end of the night,” she says. “Everyone loves having a snapshot from a special event, and instant photos are an easy way to incorporate the important moments as they’re happening.”
In addition to dotting the table with photos, the trio used INSTAX prints to create DIY ornaments for Spearman’s tree, needing nothing more than some ribbon. “Using our photos to make ornaments was another simple way to integrate those special memories into the party ambiance,” she says. “I’ll be keeping these ornaments up throughout the holiday season and bringing them back yearly to adorn future trees.”
Creative expression aside, there's also the obvious social aspect that comes with throwing a party, along with the subsequent dopamine boost that follows, something much-appreciated during a stressful holiday season. “Hosting inherently fosters connection; it forces you to interact with all of your guests as they pour in instead of staying on the sidelines as you might when attending someone else’s gathering,” points out Dr. Neha Chaudhary, MD, a psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital and chief medical officer at Modern Health. “In an era of loneliness, connection is one of the most important things we can invest in, not only for our mental health but to reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke and literally increase our life spans.”
As it turns out, partying can be good for you…in moderation. And it can satisfy our natural inclination to take care of others and engage in selfless acts of generosity and kindness. “It really brings out and plays into people’s desires and abilities to nurture other people,” says Dr. Chaudhary. In fact, studies have shown that these acts of kindness — such as throwing a party for your friends and family — can help release endorphins and oxytocin, two of the body’s feel-good hormones, adds Esmaeilpour.
At the end of the day, hosting may not be for everyone — introverts will likely find it daunting or stressful in comparison to the excitement of extroverts, and perfectionists may find themselves crumbling under pressure — but the litany of benefits it can provide for those that do favor it is undeniable.
“Creative expression aside, I’ve learned a lot about myself through hosting — namely, that I'm a very nurturing person,” says Spearman. “I love cooking for my guests, putting together a nice spread, and watching them glow with excitement and interact with one another. I think there’s something really special about bringing people from different areas of my life together into one space and watching it all unfold. My home is my sacred space, and hosting others is so intimate — in a way, I’m giving them a piece of me, and they’re getting to know me better.”
