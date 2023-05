What he didn’t know was that, as the brainstorming session took place, the concept team was also independently working on the visual development for Lifeweaver at the time. As they watched the presentation, something clicked. They went back to work and a couple of weeks later, they invited Thammawan to another meeting to give him news that he still can’t quite believe. “They showed me Lifeweaver and were like, ‘Guess what? Lifeweaver is Thai now because your presentation inspired us so much,’” he said. “Imagine me being at that meeting. Working on Overwatch was already a dream of mine — a dream that I didn’t even know was going to be true. Working on a new hero was an added dream. But I never expected this new hero to be Thai, and one that I helped inspire. My jaw was pretty much on the floor.”