Your May Horoscope Is Here — It’s Time To Get Grounded

Sag, the highlight of the month for you is the fact that your planetary ruler Jupiter is rounding out its stay in Taurus during the first 25 days of May, and then on the 25th it shifts into your opposite sign of Gemini for the next thirteen months. Starting at month’s end, your sector of partnership and marriage will be activated by this epic transit, but before we get there, the Universe wants to make sure you’re taking care of your health and not overextending yourself or burning yourself out. Use the Taurus new moon on May 7 to put in place a better fitness or food regimen — one that allows you to take a more consistent and stable approach to improving your wellness.