Manifesting Money Wasn’t Working For Me, So I Successfully Turned To Loud Budgeting

Manifestation is essentially a self-help exercise requiring a positive mindset to attract what you want out of life — love, success, and yes, money in abundance. Over the past few years “ manifestation coaches ” have become ubiquitous in the social media finance space, purporting to help people fix their money woes with the help of the law of attraction. There is no real proof that manifestation works other than countless testimonials from people who’ve achieved their dreams, including celebrities and top execs such as Oprah Winfrey . Manifesting money also works in tandem with overcoming a scarcity mindset, which Headspace defines as a “ pattern of thinking that focuses on what you don’t have and the underlying belief that you're not ever going to have the things that you want.” Instead, having an abundant mindset — the belief that there are infinite possibilities and opportunities for success and happiness — is key.