By now, one could argue that Drew Barrymore's kitchenware line Beautiful (quite aptly named if you ask us) is almost as recognizable as her renowned acting skills — at least in the home goods world. If you've ever been on the hunt for affordable, mood-boosting cookware and kitchen goods in the past three years, you've most likely stumbled upon the talk show host's $120 20-piece ceramic set, $60 coffee maker, $45 heart-shaped cast iron pot... and the aesthetically-pleasing list goes on. Aside from the budget-friendly price tags, diverse product selection, and review-backed functionality, customers jump for joy over each product's dreamy colorways. Knowing this, Barrymore just launched a new irresistible shade into the mix just yesterday: Lavender.
Advertisement
First, the bad news: the Beautiful ceramic cookware sets have yet to get dipped in this stylish pastel purple. The good news: an array of Barrymore's best-selling electric kitchenwares did get the lavender treatment. Specifically, you'll find the Electric Kettle, 2-Slice Toaster, 6-Quart Air Fryer, 14-Cup Coffee Maker, 5.3-Quart Stand Mixer, and a new 12-Piece Personal Blender flaunting the groovy hue on the brand's site and Walmart.
What makes this line so adored? These high-performance appliances feature everything from sleek touchscreen-activated displays to modern silhouettes, durable construction for long-lasting function, and more. Another cult-favorite main attraction: each appliance's unique settings. The top-bought kettle, for example, has 631 reviews and a 4.1-out-of-5-star rating on Walmart's site. "It heats up quickly, much faster than a pot on the stove, that means quicker hot cocoa, or tea etc.," says Walmart reviewer Audree. "It has separate settings for different types of teas like oolong and green tea, so you'll get just the right temperature." Other top-sellers like the brand's toaster features not just your average "bagel" and "frozen" settings, but even a gluten-free option as well as self-adjusting slots — which we never knew we needed.
“
When you look at [the products] they should, 'spark joy,' as Marie Kondo says.
drew barrymore in on-site explainer video
”
We could gab about Beautiful's beautiful products for days — alas, the gorgeous shades, beloved CEO, and accessible price points speak for themselves. Head over to Walmart or the brand's site to scoop up some top-tier products in that lovely Lavender hue.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.