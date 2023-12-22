ADVERTISEMENT
Found: The Best Last-Minute Target Christmas Deals

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated December 22, 2023, 5:51 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Target.
There's this distinct calming feeling when you walk around a Target store for some retail therapy, but casual browsing can be nearly impossible when everyone's doing their last-minute Christmas shopping. Luckily, we can still get some virtual retail therapy by shopping Target's Christmas deals online. From now through December 24, there are mega deals on everything from clothing and shoes to electronics and games.

Check out the best Target deals below for up to 60% off select items ready to be shipped out or available for stress-free store pickup. Be sure to check back here for post-holiday sales as we step into the new year.
Target Clothing Deals

Shop This
Stars Above
Flannel Pajama Set
$18.00$30.00
Target
Looking for matching family holiday pajamas to wear on Christmas morning? Well, lucky for you, they're up to 50% off right now. But if you're looking for a gift for your partner or winter essentials to wear throughout the season, Target has deals on those, too. Get up to 40% off sweaters and up to 30% off adult shoes as well as men's clothing through December 24.
Wild Fable
Iridescent Shine Duvet Puffer Jacket
$24.50$35.00
Target
Goodfellow & Co.
Midweight Flannel Button-down Shirt
$17.50$25.00
Target
A New Day
Essential Wool Overcoat Jacket
$42.00$60.00
Target
Ava & Viv
Plus Size Mid-rise Skinny Jeans
$21.00$30.00
Target
A New Day
Mock Turtleneck Pullover Sweater
$15.00$25.00
Target
Universal Thread
High-rise Denim Midi Skirt
$19.60$28.00
Target
Target Tech Deals

Shop This
Meta Quest
Advanced All-in-one Virtual Reality Headset
$249.99$299.99
Target
If you're looking for the coolest tech to gift this Christmas, look no further than Target for electronics deals. A ton of top-rated products, from brands like Beats, Fujifilm, and Bose, are deeply discounted. Think speakers, headphones, and cameras galore. Plus, select Apple products like iPads, AirPods, and Apple Watches are up to $100 off.
Beats
Studio Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds
$79.99$149.99
Target
Ultimate Ears
Boom 3 Bluetooth Speaker
$99.99$149.99
Target
Bose
Quietcomfort 45 Noise-cancelling Headphones
$229.99$329.99
Target
Apple
Watch Series 9 Gps With Sport Band
$329.99$399.99
Target
Amazon
Kids Echo Dot
$27.99$59.99
Target
Fujifilm
Instax Mini 12 Camera
$69.99$79.99
Target
Target Shoe Deals

Shop This
A New Day
Silver Cailin Ankle Boots
$34.99$49.99
Target
Target has the cutest winter boots, including dazzling styles that you'll want to wear to your New Year's Eve party. They also include cozy suede-like platform boots and sleek faux-leather booties to walk in all winter long. But the best part is that select women's and men's shoes (including slippers!) are up to 30% off.
Goodfellow & Co.
Men's Jerad Chukka Boots
$31.50$45.00
Target
Universal Thread
Rowland Winter Boots
$28.00$40.00
Target
Goodfellow & Co.
Men's Michael Moccasin Scuff Slippers
$21.00$30.00
Target
A New Day
Pippa Stretch Boots
$27.99$39.99
Target
Stars Above
Paris Crossband Faux Fur Slippers
$10.50$15.00
Target
A New Day
Devan Winter Boots
$31.49$44.99
Target
Target Kitchen Deals

Shop This
Staub
Cast Iron 5-qt Tall Cocotte
$149.95$529.00
Target
Out with the old and in with the new...kitchen appliances and cookware! If you didn't cash in on Black Friday cookware deals, there's no need to worry because Target is offering up to 40% off kitchen and dining items. In need of a new coffee maker? Check out Nespresso or Keurig. Or elevate your cooking game with a top-rated air fryer for $70 off and a cocotte pot for a whopping $380 off.
Nespresso
Vertuoplus Coffee Maker & Espresso Machine
$139.99$199.99
Target
PowerXL
Vortex Pro 8qt Air Fryer
$59.99$129.99
Target
Keurig
Single-serve K-cup Pod Coffee Maker
$79.99$139.99
Target
NutriChef
20-piece Nonstick Ceramic Pot & Pan Baking...
$175.49$259.99
Target
Takeya
32oz Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
$26.24$34.99
Target
Henckels
Everedge Dynamic 14-pc Knife Block Set
$79.95$289.00
Target
Target Toy & Game Deals

Shop This
LEGO
Icons Vespa 125 Scooter Model Set
$79.99$99.99
Target
Whether you're a gamer yourself or are looking for a gamer gift, Target has gaming essentials, including video games for Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation that are up to 50% off. And if you're shopping for kids this Christmas, Target also has toys on sale for up to 60% off (including an intricate adult Lego setup that'll help fill up your stay-at-home days during holiday break).
Nintendo
Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey
$39.99$59.99
Target
Nintendo
Nintendo Switch Sports
$39.99$49.99
Target
Warner Bros.
Playstation 5 Hogwarts Legacy
$34.99$69.99
Target
Paw Patrol
Cat Pack Playset
$23.99$39.99
Target
NHL
Eastpoint Table Top Hover Hockey Game
$19.99$24.99
Target
Hasbro Gaming
Jenga Game
$12.79$15.99
Target
Shop all Target last-minute deals

