The 16 Best Sunscreen Sticks For SPF On The Go — Starting at $7

Sunscreen sticks are a must-have skin-care hack. They make applying and reapplying SPF throughout the day easy, helping us avoid the sticky, goopy mess that lotions or sprays can leave. Most of the options in this roundup are mineral sunscreen sticks that are broad-spectrum, which means they protect skin from both types of UV rays: UVA and UVB. They also don't leave white casts , are water-resistant, dermatologist-recommended , and can be reapplied over makeup.You'll also find options for different skin types and sensitivities as well as different textural desires, from matte to dewy.