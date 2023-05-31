The 16 Best Sunscreen Sticks For SPF On The Go — Starting at $7

ADVERTISEMENT
Welcome to Sun Blocked, Refinery29’s global call-to-action to wake up to the serious dangers of tanning. No lectures or shaming, we promise. Instead, our goal is to arm you with the facts you need to protect your skin to the best of your ability, because there’s no such thing as safe sun.
Sunscreen sticks are a must-have skin-care hack. They make applying and reapplying SPF throughout the day easy, helping us avoid the sticky, goopy mess that lotions or sprays can leave. Most of the options in this roundup are mineral sunscreen sticks that are broad-spectrum, which means they protect skin from both types of UV rays: UVA and UVB. They also don't leave white casts, are water-resistant, dermatologist-recommended, and can be reapplied over makeup. You'll also find options for different skin types and sensitivities as well as different textural desires, from matte to dewy.
From popular SPF formulas like Shiseido and Neutrogena to Korean sunscreen sticks that went viral on TikTok, we've compiled the best sunscreen sticks for your face and body to keep you protected on the go this summer (and always).
Note: With most of these best sunscreen sticks, the general rule is to generously apply it 15 minutes before sun exposure and reapply it at least every two hours or after 80 minutes of swimming or sweating for the best sun protection.
