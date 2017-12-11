Skip navigation!
Lexi Nisita
Living
25 Literary Quotes For Your Next Wedding
Lexi Nisita
Dec 11, 2017
Hottest Sex Scenes
19 Outstanding Movie & TV Scenes Starring Cunning Linguists
Lexi Nisita
Apr 4, 2017
Tech
This Hookup App Tries To Do What Tinder Could Not
Lexi Nisita
Oct 24, 2016
Skin Care
How I Learned To Love My Pores
I’m going to start this with a spoiler: This isn’t a story about how to rid your face of pores. Before you read this, go stand in front of a mirror,
by
Lexi Nisita
Diet & Nutrition
What Marilyn Monroe Ate For Breakfast
This article was originally published February 6, 2015. It's hard to imagine that anyone paid much attention to what they ate before Gwyneth Paltrow
by
Lexi Nisita
Street Style
What Street Style Has Looked Like In The Past 100 Years
Though "street style" as a term — and blogger-making, bill-paying phenomenon — came into consciousness in the age of the Internet, the concept
by
Lexi Nisita
Entertainment News
Kim Kardashian Posts To Insta After Car Accident With North, Khlo...
Thank you God for watching over us and keeping us safe 🙏 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 21, 2015 at 12:53pm PST
by
Lexi Nisita
Sex & Relationships
The Most Important Relationship In Your Life
Everyone and their mother is buckling under the obligation of delivering on the romantic promise of Valentine's Day — and those who aren't are
by
Lexi Nisita
Celebrity Style
One Magnificent Photo Explains Why Rihanna Is The Shining Overlor...
There is only one thing that really matters in this life, and that is wearing a dress that is large enough to be seen from outer space. Rihanna, noted
by
Lexi Nisita
Celebrity Beauty
Alert: Kim Kardashian Has Chopped Off Her Hair
Though Beyoncé definitely broke the Internet/entire known universe with her surprise album dropped via Instagram a while back, Kim Kardashian is trying
by
Lexi Nisita
Entertainment News
Tom Hanks & Wilson Unexpectedly Reunited In Extremely Moving Video
Are you aware that Cast Away is on Netflix right now? It is, and that's a good thing, because when you watch this video you're about to have an
by
Lexi Nisita
Entertainment News
Justin Timberlake Confirms Jessica Biel's Pregnancy In Sweet Inst...
Celebs these days! You can't go on Instagram without scrolling past a stunning pregnancy announcement of some kind. It's like your high school friends on
by
Lexi Nisita
Politics
When Is It Okay To Say A Celebrity Is Trans*?
Lately, you may find yourself wondering: Is it okay to out someone as trans* — if they're a celebrity? Am I entitled to boldly proclaim
by
Lexi Nisita
Hair
8 Struggles That Only Curly-Haired People Understand
Ah, the joys and pains of curly hair. Sure, it comes into fashion every now and then, and suddenly everyone loves it, but those of us with natural curls
by
Lexi Nisita
Entertainment News
Lindsay Lohan Suffers A Photoshop Fail On Instagram
To varying degrees, photos of celebrities are almost always photoshopped — celebrities on movie posters, in magazine spreads, and as spokespeople for
by
Lexi Nisita
Entertainment News
Uzo Aduba Is The New Everything
UPDATE: Today is a glorious day! Uzo Aduba just won Best Actress in a TV Series (Comedy) at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. So, allow us to bring this
by
Lexi Nisita
Shopping
11 Amazing Skymall Products That Somehow Led To Bankruptcy
Today might (seriously, will) go down in history as the day that flying got one million times worse. You may have heard — or perhaps you
by
Lexi Nisita
Movies
37 Minor TV Characters Who Made The Show That Much Better
One of the joys of being a TV fanatic is truly, obsessively knowing a show like the back of your hand — you know, that moment when someone across the
by
Lexi Nisita
Entertainment News
The GOP Just Made Taylor Swift Its Unofficial Spokesperson
Oh, the U.S. government! Always brightening our days with social media shenanigans — and now, Taylor Swift GIFs. Today, Speaker of the House John
by
Lexi Nisita
Celebrity Style
A Complete Guide To Carrie Bradshaw's Shoes
It's January 15, which means it's Korean Alphabet Day, and the Christian feast day of Abeluzius, as well as Tree Planting Day (in Egypt). It's also Carrie
by
Lexi Nisita
Celebrity Beauty
A Hard-Hitting Interview With Jared Leto's Braid
Many people wore sparkling dresses to the Golden Globes last night. You may think this is because it's customary to wear shiny stuff to red carpet
by
Lexi Nisita
Entertainment News
J.K. Rowling Calls Out Rupert Murdoch In 3 Perfect Tweets
As is customary in this day and age, everyone and their grandmother has offered up a Twitter lecture about their feelings about the attacks on French
by
Lexi Nisita
Work & Money
Man Fired After Skipping Work For Basically Ever
Your hooky game might be on fleek since you rewatched Ferris Bueller over the holidays, but you have got absolutely, literally nothing on this man who
by
Lexi Nisita
Movies
If Chandler Bing Wrote Ad Copy In Real Life
As you may have realized, we're knee-deep in Friends fever right now, what with the show coming to Netflix and all. Sometimes that means retrospectives on
by
Lexi Nisita
Street Style
The Best Street Style Pics Of 2014
There's just something about being in bed with a pounding headache that makes you think, "Hey, I'd love to scroll through some beautiful, well-lit photos
by
Lexi Nisita
Movies
Harry Potter
Fan Makes Amazing Mockups of
Witch Week...
UPDATE: Turns out that, in addition to Chloe's magical mock-ups, Witch Weekly is also a full-fledged online magazine. Luna Lovegood features in their next
by
Lexi Nisita
Entertainment News
The Top 13 Conspiracy Theories About Ariana Grande's Ponytail
As you know, Ariana Grande's ponytail is as long and luxurious as the mane of a baby pegacorn. Sure, it's sexy, but we are what you might call "ponytail
by
Lexi Nisita
Books & Art
The Photographs Behind Classic Norman Rockwell Paintings
Though January Jones' turn as Betty Draper certainly plays a part, few individuals can claim more of a hand in shaping Americans' perception of everyday
by
Lexi Nisita
Food & Drinks
12 Deeply Strange Vintage Recipes From Betty Crocker & Friends
You may have failed at those Pinterest cupcakes and burned your Trader Joe's microwavable dinner, but take comfort in one fact: Your kitchen creations are
by
Lexi Nisita
Pop Culture
The 25 Most Viral Stories Of 1382 (Besides The Plague)
Greetings, fair lords and ladies of the Internet. We're glad you could take time out of your busy pilgrimage schedule to find out the hottest gossip
by
Mikki Halpin
