Jay Wheeler Doesn’t Want You to Feel Alone. So He Made Música Buena, Para Días Malos

Death is unfortunately inevitable, and it hurts. Yet his religious beliefs help alleviate the pain. Wheeler indeed believes there is an eternal afterlife that comes after death. “I believe there is heaven and God will welcome you into that paradise if you behave here on Earth,” he says. “After death, God will decide where you need to be. I have my own beliefs, but it doesn’t mean you have to believe them. I believe in what I believe in because that’s how I was raised.”