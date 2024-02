“There have been so many times when brands or companies or even games have created things that emulate me and look like me without my permission or without reaching out to me, dolls [included],” Harlow says. It’s why this partnership means so much to her. The Sims was the first gaming brand to reach out and collaborate together. She wants gaming to have its Fenty effect , that is “setting the standard for inclusivity and [being] able to meet that standard or surpass it because there's no reason why you shouldn't be able to.” But it can’t happen without including her or people who look like her in the process. Without Winnie, would those brands be interested in showcasing vitiligo? If the answer is no and I think it is, then stop playing in my good sis’ face and hit up her line.