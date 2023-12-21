Your 2024 Tarot Reading Is Here

With a new year comes a new vibe, and 2024 is right around the corner. What better way to determine that vibe than with a collective tarot reading to take you into the new year?
A quick refresher: Tarot is a form of divination that uses a deck of cards to present us with insights into the past, present, and future. While there are personalized readings for individuals, we’re going to be using the magic of tarot for a collective reading that will offer us insights for the year ahead.
We sat down with Sarah Potter, a tarot reader, professional witch, and color magic practitioner based in New York City, for a very special collective 2024 tarot reading (just for Refinery29 readers!) to help us head into the new year and beyond. Spoiler alert: It’s going to be a year for dreaming.