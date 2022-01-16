The Full Moon In Cancer Reminds Us: To Love Something Is To See It As It Is

Obsession is antithetical to intimacy. Pluto is opposite the moon. To love something is to strive to see it everyday as it is, not as it was or as we hope it to be. To cling tightly to a story frozen in time — about yourself, about another person, about love, about a country — is to refuse the living story and the ones who live it. Pluto in Capricorn is structural. It means to strip the house down to the bones and uncover the skeletons beneath it. It’s a reminder that our compulsions run deeper than one workshop or retreat can cure. They run deep down into the essence of who we are and how we were raised. They are historical.