The Full Moon In Cancer Reminds Us: To Love Something Is To See It As It Is

Venus in Capricorn continues her retrograde cycle through Capricorn in the midst of these negotiations between what we value within ourselves and what we can expect from others, applying a trine to Uranus in Taurus, which stations direct the day after the full moon. Mercury, meanwhile, applies a waning trine to Uranus and has stationed retrograde in Aquarius — the sign of the collective, the sign of humanity and interdependence, which is a kind of hope. Retrograde, we know by now, doesn’t mean a time of stagnancy. It’s a time of retracing, reestablishing; it’s a purposeful return to the present moment. It’s the same within us and between us: to understand how we got here and how far we’ve left to go, we have to account for our personal and collective histories. Even if the evidence of the past casts our most intimate stories and solemnized experiences in a new light. Even if it hurts.