For some people, the stimulus checks included in the CARES Act passed by Congress last month are starting to arrive, while others are still wondering about the ETA on theirs . Every individual making under $75,000 is eligible to receive the maximum $1,200; if you’re still employed, this might be extra money you can pad your savings with, in a time when we’ve been jolted awake about their importance. But for others, the stimulus money will go directly to bills and other living expenses, and it may not even be enough to cover the essentials for a month.