Peace Out’s New Brightening Pads Already Racked Up A Waitlist — & You Can Finally Shop Them

While you were busy perusing Sephora’s latest and greatest , one up-and-coming beauty brand was quietly staking its claim on all things acne-related, past and present: You may remember the internet-breaking Peace Out Acne Dots , which according to the brand, sold out within two weeks of launching. And if you didn’t think that lightning could strike twice, feast your eyes on the fact that the brand’s sophomore launch, Peace Out Pores , also made it to the Sephora bestseller lists after just seven days of hitting stores. Catch where we’re going here?